Readers’ Feedback

This relates to the technical call on PI Industries published on October 22. The daily afternoon Nifty calls on the BusinessLine website are sometimes posted late after the price levels have already been breached. Is it possible for you to post the same Nifty call noon updates on your Twitter handle? Thanks.

Shekhar

Our response: Thank you for bringing the delay to our notice. We will rectify this soon.

We will also tweet it from our official handle.

This is on the article ‘Despite ‘work from home’, the stock of Embassy REIT is a good buy’ published on October 23. I do agree on the business part though — the markets and regulations need to mature.

V Nagappan

This is with reference to the article ‘How a senior citizen can generate more income amid low interest rates’ published on October 24 in the print edition.

Making a plan for growing the income of senior citizens is welcome, but it is not a good idea to forego the purchase price in the annuity product for additional return. At most, this may be suitable for senior citizens over 70 and who do not have any dependents.

Generally, senior citizens who have a spouse and children prefer to pass on the purchase price as part of their legacy and also to take care of their family’s daily expenses after their departure.

In my opinion, the scheme can be modified to make it attractive and acceptable to people who are willing to park a certain amount of money for higher returns and are willing to sacrifice a certain percentage of the purchase price, but are reluctant to forego the entire amount. Instead of returning the total purchase price, 20 per cent of it may be deducted and the balance may be refunded to the nominee.

AS Venkata Rao

This is with reference to the Statistalk ‘How prepared are Indians for their retirement?’ published on October 28. Well-compiled data on a very relevant topic. For salaried individuals, EPF is the foundation for building a retirement corpus and is the best addition for compounding of returns. Had it been optional, investors would have ignored it. Also, it’s an irony that people withdraw from their EPF corpus to pay off their home loans!

Kaliappan K