Readers’ Feedback

Have we failed the HIV vulnerable communities?
AIDS has fallen out of the political radar for almost a decade now, with too little focus on the prevention of ...
The introduction of Portfolio on Sundays has received an overwhelming response. We thank our readers for the appreciation and the useful suggestions.
I have been an avid reader of The Hindu BusinessLine and Portfolio for many years and have always appreciated your deep dive analysis, and data-driven and research-backed presentation. Moving the edition to Sunday can, in a way, set the tone for the week ahead on how to position one’s money decisions. The first Sunday edition on December 6 was, as expected, very well put together. The Big Story by Aarati Krishnan and Chart Gazing sections were engaging reads. With one of the finest editorial teams, I look forward to your future editions.
—A Balasubramanian, MD and CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
The Hindu BusinessLine Portfolio is now back on Sundays. A great read for any investor. Very topical, focussed articles and viewpoints; crisp summary of changes over the past week, a corner for Tax Query, (my favourite) Fund Query, Tech(nical) Query, Movers & Shakers (a more representative set of stocks).
—S Venkatesan, Ex-President and Management Committee member, Tamilnadu Investors Association
The Hindu BusinessLine has a ‘purist’ label tethered to it and imparts to its readers quality news and expert content. The new Sunday edition of the newspaper was extremely well-articulated. The stories were well-researched, data-oriented and analytical. The knowledge resource will surely help readers become aware of the financial world and help shape better opinions about funds, companies and industry.
—Rakesh Nangia, Chairman, Nangia Andersen India
I am very certain that BusinessLine Portfolio will help answer many questions of investors and guide them to make informed decisions. I look forward to reading this every Sunday.
—Motilal Oswal, MD and CEO, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
The Sunday BusinessLine edition is an excellent presentation. In fact, on Sundays, we are free, and it was disappointing that BL was not coming on Sundays.
—Lakshmi Narasimhan
Your articles are always great. You have useful information, and articles by SK Lokeshwari are commendable. The Sunday edition is very good and enriching, and must be continued forever.
—Madanagopal
The detailed study of HDFC Dividend Yield Fund and ICICI Prudential Quant Fund was very useful (December 6 edition). The market predictions are informative and the mutual fund ratings are user-friendly. Overall, the Sunday edition is very useful for young investors.
—Natarajan
The new initiative is very good. Mutual Fund Ratings are very good. An alternative to ET Wealth.
—Indrani
I have been reading BusinessLine right from the date of its introduction. I am very happy to see the Sunday issue again. I would be grateful if you can analyse various FMCG and auto companies and NBFCs using SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats) analysis. That will help investors.
—Jayakumar Kannan
Our response: When we analyse stocks across sectors, we do consider SWOT parameters.
I liked reading BL today (December 6), and it gives me enough time to plan for the week ahead. Please consider the following: Instead of only 500 stocks (Take 500), please publish information on all traded stocks. Have half a page for new entrants into trading.
—C Vijayasingh Jesubatham
Our response: We consider top 500 stocks by market capitalisation for Take 500 as it is a broad and fair representation of the market. Regarding content for new entrants, we have columns such as DIY Investing, Mastering Derivatives and Simply Put in Portfolio. We also cover basics on various financial products/segments from time to time.
AIDS has fallen out of the political radar for almost a decade now, with too little focus on the prevention of ...
Raman Mittal(Co-founder & CMO, TO THE NEW)
A scheme to make air travel affordable to Indians in every corner of the country has not spread its wings ...
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath on Soorarai Pottru, the Amazon Prime film based on his autobiography, ...
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
You can vote ‘Yes’ and still demand that SEBI or the courts act on the results of investigations
Unsteady financials and stiff competition from much larger players don’t inspire confidence
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
An ode to a friend who kept relationships and magic alive
It’s Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, or Rajinikanth’s, 70th birthday. The perfect occasion for a quiz on superstars. Here ...
They may not be performing in restaurants, but are humming online
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...