Readers’ Feedback

The introduction of Portfolio on Sundays has received an overwhelming response. We thank our readers for the appreciation and the useful suggestions.

Like all editorial initiatives from The Hindu Group, HBL Portfolio edition is a good compilation of easy-to-read, unbiased and incisive articles. Now that it is back on Sundays, readers like me can browse at leisure.

—Vinay M Tonse, MD and CEO, SBI Mutual Fund

I am a regular reader of BL for the past four years. I’m delighted to see the new Portfolio on Sundays with refreshing layouts and clear sections and easy-to-refer, useful information on the page sides. Congratulations to the team that delivered this new avatar! One suggestion would be to retain the orange colour theme that was part of the earlier Monday Portfolio. The reason being, reading an orange-themed Portfolio gives a special and exclusive feeling (which the Portfolio is) compared with the regular weekday BL newspaper. Another input would be to include sections/articles related to ETFs, index funds and overseas investment options.

—Karthik Padmanabhan

Our response: We opted for a change in colour, well, just for a change! With passive investing catching on, we are striving to cover more on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index funds, be it in the form of tables showing ETF returns, which is now part of our ‘Fund Insight’ page, coverage of new fund offers (NFOs) in the passive category or recommending index funds in our ‘Fund Query’ column. We have also made a start on international investing in the new edition with the coverage on the Airbnb IPO in our December 13 edition. Keep reading for more!

I have always felt that BusinessLine is the best financial newspaper available in the market. I enjoy the in-depth analysis of mutual funds in the Sunday Portfolio edition.

—Sudhir Garodia

I have been reading BusinessLine for the past 10 years. I am an investor. The Sunday edition is very useful, and I have more time to spend on the paper. It would be better if you could increase the font size.

—Namasivayam

Our response: We have increased the font size in some places from today’s edition.

A very good initiative. Require more information on stocks.

—Sathish Bhat Investors require more information on the stock market and up-to-date information on stock exchange rules.

—Radhakrishna

Our response (to the above two comments): We do cover stocks from both the fundamental and the technical perspective, every week. We also give our views on stocks in a particular sector whenever we do a ‘Big Story’ on that sector. We also cover important stock market developments which affect investorsfrom time to time across various pages of Portfolio.

Good to get BusinessLine on Sundays. But details on legal and tax matters, and insurance are missing.

—KR Subramanian

Our response: We write on taxation and insurance matters pertaining to individuals in our ‘Your Money’ and the newly introduced ‘Safe Investing’ pages. We also run query columns on tax and insurance. Legal matters, to the extent it covers investor interest, is covered in Portfolio pages as and when found pertinent.

This comments refers to the ‘Bull charge: Keep safe’ ‘Big Story’ published on December 13. Behavioural biases play a huge role in our investment decisions, how so ever knowledge and information is available through various sources today. Hence, it’s great to go through this article. It should come more than handy for retail investors.

—Bal Govind