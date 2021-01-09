Readers’ feedback

The articles covered by your esteemed newspaper are very informative and well-researched. May I request you to extend your coverage to issues related to autumn years, especially on health insurance plans and pension-related matters?

—Subrata Saha

BL Research Bureau(BLRB) says: Thanks for writing to us. We do write on investment, insurance and pension options for senior citizens from time to time. Keep reading!

I am an avid reader of BusinessLine, especially the Portfolio edition on Sundays. It is a compass for investors to navigate the ocean of finance. My suggestions for further enhancement:

- Include MFs investing in global equity stocks in Star Track MF Ratings. Further introduce index funds and ETFs which are very helpful to most investors.

- Provide a separate section for growth and value stocks identified by your research team and discuss those stocks in-depth at least 3-5 in number every week.

—Sankara Madhava Prasad, Hyderabad

BLRB says: Thank you for your valuable feedback and suggestions. We will strive to incorporate them.

Your analysis of topics is very vast and is inclusive of even minute details. Readers are totally engrossed. Star Track MF Ratings is like a holy grail for new investors, especially since knowledge and exposure regarding returns is limited for a majority of common people. Your reporting of the stock market is very good and extensive. It would be nice to have additional information on international stocks and modes of investment in global markets for small-time investors. Keep up the good work. I’m not an expert, but I really appreciate the efforts the reporters have put in to research their respective articles.

––Dr Nisha Prakash

BLRB says: Thank you for your feedback. With the launch of the refreshed Portfolio edition, we have started covering international stocks. In fact, today’s edition has an international stock recommendation.

We have written on modes of investing in global markets in our edition dated September 13, 2020. We will keep writing more on international investing. Keep reading!

This is with respect to the Big Story published on December 3, 2020. Thanks for a great summing up of the investment ideas for 2021.

The story covers where the opportunities lie, explaining the economic recovery angle, the reasons for and the types of bull market, and the types of and the areas where growth is likely.

While suggesting to take a middle path and de-risking, I wish the writer could have given her valued suggestions, for those who en-cashed at the news a of second wave and new lockdown in Europe, before indices shot up again.

The nice suggestions by Maulik Madhu on the fixed income side is also very informative and useful. I am a fan of Aarati Krishnan’s regular presentations in BL and her the webinars on investor education.

––PS Ramachandran, Chennai

I have been reading BusinessLine for the past 12 years.

Thanks for restarting BL Sunday Portfolio, though it may be extra work on weekend for the BL staff.

It is a fantastic, very comprehensive read on equity, mutual funds, market analysis, etc, plus other asset classes such as debt and gold.

The Sunday edition is very useful as it gives readers time to read through in a relaxed way. I would just add that since I have been a reader for 12 years, the weekday edition is more thin and the quality has dropped compared with others. But great Sunday edition and thank you for increasing investor education among the readers.

––Krishnan CA, Bengaluru

BL says: Thank you for the comments on the Sunday edition. The weekday edition will grow in size and quality as the economy stabilises going forward.

You must have noticed the special pages we now offer on Mondays, covering an entire gamut of topics, ranging from science and technology to advertising, and business laws to a deep-dive section on corporate developments.