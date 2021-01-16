Readers’ Feedback

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
I have been a regular reader of BusinessLine almost from its first edition way back in 1994. I was actually very disappointed when the Sunday edition was discontinued a few years ago. It’s reintroduction is really a welcome step.
––Varadarajan MN, Hosur
It’s good to read BL on Sundays. Would request for more articles for those who do not know much about investing and more importantly about personal finance. Thank you! Keep up the good work.
––Anonymous reader (through our WhatsApp number/Scan code
for feedback)
BusinessLine Research Bureau says: Thank you for your feedback. We have two pages of personal finance — ‘Your Money’ and ‘Safe Investing’ — every Sunday. We do write on basics from time to time across these pages.
We also have a weekly feature for new entrants in the ’Simply Put’ column in the ‘Safe Investing’ page.
You must have an app. Where are your podcasts?
––Hitesh D Gajaria
BLRB says: We do have an app that can be downloaded from app stores. You can access our podcasts through our website, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
I’m a new entrant to the BL readers’ club. I read BL Portfolio and I’m in love with it. Excellent contribution, keep improving, and try to make it less technical for ordinary investors.
––Uday Tendulkar, Kandivali, Mumbai
BLRB says: Welcome to BL. Thanks for your feedback and suggestion.
I recently started reading Business Line. The Sunday edition is excellent. I am impressed with Portfolio Star Track MF Ratings. I have a suggestion: please print the MF Ratings pages back-to-back, so that the same can be preserved as a single page for some time, for analysis and for helping first-time investors.
––Srinivas K
BLRB says: Thank you. We will surely consider your suggestion.
Your stock recommendations are the best.
––Kishan
Your business and market content is very insightful. Please publish an article giving guidelines for new retail investors covering 1) the sign-up process 2) mentors 3) recommended literature to follow 4) market leaders’ opinion.
––Santhosh Subramaniam, Coonoor
This refers to the ‘New year resolutions for your finances’ story published on January 3. Making our will, getting our family sufficiently insured and re-balancing our asset allocation in the times of the stock market touching new heights should be the top-most priorities for any individual investor.
If this pandemic has taught us the best financial lesson, it is to spend judiciously and save for times like these.
—Bal Govind
This is in the context of the article, ‘Do it yourself: Why PSU stocks can be a good bet’ that appeared on BusinessLine on January 3. Useful information. It was very helpful to pick PSU stocks. Appreciate it.
––Seetarama Rao
This is in the context of the article, ‘Simply put: Indexation benefit’ that appeared on BusinessLine on January 10. How immaculately the concept of ‘iIndexation’ has been explained by Maulik Madhu. The column ‘Simply Put’ is a great idea and definitely works towards its core objective of creating financial awareness.
––Suheil Merchant
This is in the context of the article, ‘Investica app review: For both novices and experts’ that appeared on BusinessLine on January 10. I think this is the second in this series. This is a nice start. Can you do some study on Fincart and INDmoney in the next article?
––Anoop Singh
BLRB says: Thank you. We have also reviewed Groww, Paytm Money, myCAMS and MF Utilities in this series. We will also look into other apps.
This is in the context of the article, ‘How to choose auto component stocks’ that appeared on BL on January 10. Super analysis.
––Samrat Shah
