Readers’ Feedback

This is in the context of the article ‘Growth opportunity stocks (PEG Screener)’ that was published on January 17. PEG should not be taken in isolation.

––NS Raman

BusinessLine Research Bureau says: Agreed! We have added a couple of other parameters, too, to our screener. Besides, this is only a preliminary short-list for investors to do further research on.

This is in the context of the ‘Statistalk’ titled ‘Equity MF investors continue to book profits’ that was published on January 20. Nicely summerised report.

––@Equiideas09

This is in the context of the article ‘Take note of EPFO Pension Scheme’ that was published on January 17. Excellent article, Ms Satya.

––KE Raghunathan

This is in the context of the article ‘Simply put: How cashless garage facility benefits you’ published on January 17. A well-written story; very easy for common man’s understanding. The conversational style is really effective to take the message to the readers.

––Narayanan

I have been subscribing to BL for a long time. The Portfolio edition makes every Sunday very interesting.

––AS Nellaiyappan

I am a regular subscriber of BusinessLine and am very glad to read your BL Portfolio as well. It is very informative.

While thanking you for this, I would request you to write on mediclaim policies offered for senior citizens by various insurers (private as well as public sector) as I understand that most of them are hesitant to offer such policies.

––MP Parameswaran

BLRB says: Thank you for your feedback. We will strive to write on this issue in the coming weeks. Keep reading!

The newly launched Sunday edition BusinessLine Portfolio is an excellent initiative by The Hindu group. As the senior citizen population is gradually increasing, a section of the edition may please be devoted exclusively for senior citizens, covering management of retirement corpus, medical/insurance schemes, deposit/mutual fund schemes, housing schemes, FAQs on tax matters, government concessions, etc.

––Bhaskaran S

BLRB says: Thank you for your feedback. We do write for senior citizens from time to time across our pages. We will strive to do more on this front.

Success stories of individuals who created wealth by way of long-term investment in equities may be included in Portfolio. Likewise, the tragedies of persons who lost everything due to mistakes committed and excess greed will also be a good lesson for investors, especially new entrants.

The concept of PE ratio may be explained in detail so as to enable a layman to understand whether a scrip is expensive or not.

––Jose KF

BLRB says: Thank you for your feedback. We will strive to write on the topics you have suggested.

I started reading BusinessLine three years ago. The content is very useful for learning and upgrading one’s knowledge. I am very much passionate about finance. I regularly read Sunday BL Portfolio and share the content on my networks — LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook. It will definitely help increase financial literacy of the readers.

––Baranitharan J

BLRB says: We are glad you find Portfolio content useful.