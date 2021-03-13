Readers’ Feedback

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
This is with reference to your recent coverage of SBI Equity Hybrid Fund, published on February 6. The fund was earlier covered in the edition dated June 21, 2020, where it was assigned a 5-star rating, and more recently on February 6, 2021. However, now on checking BusinessLine Portfolio Star Track MF Ratings, I found that the fund has been assigned a 3-star rating. Request you to please resolve this anomaly on the rankings.
––Chetan Soorenji
BL Research Bureau says: Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We revised the ratings in mid-February 2021. Usually, this exercise results in ratings change for a few funds, based on how they have fared on the various parameters we consider for the ratings. However, during the revision this time around, the ratings for a few funds got misplaced due to an error in capturing the Sortino ratio from the database. As Sortino ratio carries 30 per cent weight in the ratings, this reflected in the sharp ratings change for some funds including SBI Equity Hybrid. We have corrected this error from the March 7 edition, and also put out a note on Page 11 regarding the same. SBI Equity Hybrid fund ratings stands at 5-star. Apologies for the inconvenience caused.
This is with reference to the Fund Query published on February 28. A fund named Mirae Asset Emerging Equities is referred to in it. I could not find it in BusinessLine Portfolio Star Track MF Ratings. What is the correct name? Is it an old name?
––Velmurugan
BLRB Says: The MF scheme name mentioned there is incorrect. Apologies for the error. The correct name is Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip.
This is with reference to the article titled ‘It is imperative that women make a Will’ published on March 7. It was very well-written and published on an important day — International Women’s Day. While writing a Will, it is important to take the consent of all those involved or those who feel that they can claim the assets, into confidence. Bringing out a consensus Will will add to the weight of the Will. Does the Will need to be written on a stamped paper?
––Yerram Raju Behara
BLRB says: Thank you for writing to us. We reached out to Neha Pathak of Motilal Oswal Private Wealth management, who was interviewed in that story. She suggests that an individual does not require any permission for the Will that is written for their own assets. A Will can be written on a plain paper. One needs to ensure that the Will is signed not only by the creator of the Will but also by at least two witnesses.
This is with reference to the article titled ‘Easy Trip IPO: A lot of baggage’ published on March 7.
Very detailed analysis. Very good job by the analyst. Look forward to seeing more articles like this.
––Sundar
I have been a regular reader of BusinessLine Portfolio for years. The ‘Simply Put’ column explains various terms and concepts which are otherwise spelt by experts only. Thank you for educating readers.
––Velmurugan TS
BL Portfolio is worth reading, to build a better financial portfolio, and for those seeking knowledge on personal finance.
––MPS
The weekly edition of Portfolio helps me become aware of basic financial disciplines. It is a really worthy product for non-finance individuals.
––CA Shashikanth
The Derivatives page is nicely written. The data provided on Page 8 (Take 500) is very voluminous. If it can be broken down sector- and market-cap wise, it will be very helpful. The above-mentioned categories can be further sorted out on ROCE, weekly return, etc.
––Vijay K
