Readers’ Feedback

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
This is with reference to the article titled ‘Is tax harvesting that good an idea?’ published on March 14. The story is really good. If investors can benefit from tax harvesting without facing any hitches, it will help them save ₹10,000 in taxes.
—KS Raghavendra
This is with reference to the article titled ‘Fiem Industries: Easier ride ahead’ published on March 14. Nice analysis.
––Vijay
This is with reference to the Statistalk titled ‘The rise of SPACs’ published on March 17. Let’s hope they only allow accredited investors, or have a minimum investment/net worth amount for SPACs, if they come to India.
––Mrin Agarwal
In BusinessLine Portfolio Star Track MF Ratings, currently only the growth option schemes are listed. For those who have invested in the dividend option, we are not able to track current NAV or one-, two- and three-year returns. Is it possible to add dividend option to the ratings?
––Vijaykumar Shingade
I am a regular reader of BusinessLine Portfolio. Kindly try to incorporate the 10-year trailing returns in Star Track MF Ratings, which will give a better picture for a long-term investor in mutual funds. I take this opportunity to thank the entire team of BusinessLine for continuous good reports.
––Balamurali PK
BusinessLine Research Bureau says (for the above two comments): Thank you for your feedback. We will strive to incorporate your suggestions.
I have been a regular reader of Business Line Portfolio/ Investment World since its launch. I like the ‘Taking Stock’ page. If possible, kindly publish the IPO recommendations for the forthcoming week on Sundays.
––Tarakaram Bussetti
BLRB says: Thank you for your patronage. We will strive to cover IPOs, as much as possible, in the Sunday edition itself. We are sure you will appreciate that unlike many other publications, we do a deep-dive analysis of IPO stocks. Sometimes, we may not be able publish the analysis on Sundays when the IPOs are announced at short notice, as we require a reasonable amount of time to do research and write a recommendation. Under such circumstances,we carry it on weekdays.
BusinessLine is certainly different from the rest. It’s contrarian and independent writing is the key differentiating factor. It doesn’t look to politicise or ever put things in a diplomatic way. I always look forward to reading BusinessLine.
The Portfolio edition is especially really insightful and thought-provoking. The content is unique, independently written and covers a spectrum of topics in the field of investing. Appreciate all of this. Many thanks!
––Varun Bang
As a finance faculty, I always get excited to carry BusinessLine to my class. We do a lot of analysis on various topics highlighted in BL. My students also are very much eager to read BL Portfolio on Sundays. Thank you so much for publishing BusinessLine.
––Prof Dibyendu Sundar Ray
