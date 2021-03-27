Readers’ Feedback

The below three comments are with reference to the article titled ‘Why fund houses launch NFOs’ that was published on March 21.

Investors should take proper care before they invest, and do their homework first.

Else, they can choose the right (advisor for) hand-holding to take them through their investment journey.

––Srini Sundaram

New fund offers can also be a way to distract investors from funds which are underperforming.

––Gurvinder Chadha

This is an excellent article for mutual fund education for investors. Thank you so much for the insight brought out here.

––Ananth Joisa

The is with reference to the Big Story titled ‘NFOs: Promise vs Performance’ that was published on March 21.

I just love reading BusinessLine Portfolio. Thanks so much for writing this excellent article. One suggestion: Could you add a summary section for these long articles?

Also, if you could do a piece on comparing ETF vs passive index-investing, it will be of help.

––Puneet Kamra

BusinessLine Research Bureau says: Thank you for your response. We will strive to incorporate/write on your suggestions.

This is with reference to the article titled ‘Vedanta open offer: Give it a miss’ that was published on March 21.

The company has been trying to get minority shareholders to exit since the first offer at ₹87.50 per share.

An impairment loss in the company’s financial statements from last year supported the low offer price.

Investors need to be watchful about it.

––Puneet Kamra

This is with reference to the story ‘Pros and Cons of pre IPO investing’ published on March 21. It would be good if you can continue to add more articles on how to value unlisted stocks and give recommendations. BL Portfolio is doing a good job of providing us an ocean of resources, and of spending our Sundays purposefully. Looking forward to continued learning.

––VM Ramkumaar

This is with reference to the article titled ‘BarbequeNation IPO: Don’t book a table yet’ published on March 24. It’s good to see sanity prevail in the media space regarding the BBQ Nation IPO.

Raised capital at ₹252/share in January 2021, IPO priced at ₹500/share in March 2021 — this does not reflect well on the company.

–– Capital Samurai (@TradingSamurai2)

I have been a regular reader of BusinessLine Portfolio. Your paper is informative. If you feature interviews of eminent business personalities, it will be good.

––Bakhtyar R Panday

BLRB says: Thank you for your response.

We interview money managers from time to time in the Portfolio edition. Corporate/Top management interviews are usually featured in the daily editions of BusinessLine.