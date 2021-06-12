What is insurance bonus

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Two neighbours’ daily routine of watering plants leads to an interesting conversation.
Sindu: This mint family plant took only about three weeks to grow and it smells good.
Bindu: That is a sage plant. Not only is it aromatic, but it has medicinal qualities too.
Sindu: Great. That’s a bonus! Just what we need during these tough times.
Bindu: Speaking of bonus, my life insurance policy matured and I got extra cash as bonus.
Sindu: That explains your extra plants on the walls. But what is a bonus in life insurance?
Bindu: Well, ‘bonus’ in insurance is a benefit given by the insurer to a policyholder over and above the maturity amount of the policy. So when a life insurer makes profit, it is distributed in the form of bonus.
Sindu: Does every life insurance product offer bonus?
Bindu: No. Bonuses are usually offered with traditional products, that is, ‘with profit’ policies.
Sindu: How many types of bonuses are there?
Bindu: There are broadly three types - terminal, interim and reversionary bonus. Terminal bonus is a one-time benefit offered by an insurer when the policy matures, though it is left to the discretion of the insurer to pay this. Interim bonus is declared in cases where an insurance policy matures before the end of the financial year or in case of the insured person’s demise during the term of the policy. In case of reversionary bonus, a certain bonus value is added regularly to the policy. These bonus amounts continue to accrue until the policy term and are paid out at maturity. After declaring reversionary bonuses, if there are still residual profits available with the insurer, they normally are declared as terminal bonus.
Sindu: Do we know how much will be the bonus at the time of taking the policy?
Bindu: Not always, though there are products that do mention the bonus at the inception itself. Bonus is declared either as a certain amount (say ₹20 or ₹50) per ₹1,000 sum assured or as a percentage of the sum assured. As bonus is declared only when an insurer make a profit, it may not be known at the inception of the policy.
Sindu: Can I purchase a policy based on the bonus payment?
Bindu: You can. While you can check the historical bonus paid by an insurer on their websites, that shouldn’t be the only criteria for selection.
Sindu: Bonuses are a reward for staying invested for long-term.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
In a new volume of essays, the author ponders over story, storytelling and storytellers
It’s the 101st birth anniversary of cartoonist Dave Berg, remembered for his five decades of work in the ...
Bedi isn’t just a legendary cricketer but also a raconteur par extraordinaire
The crunchy, munchy mixture was a steady companion during the lockdown
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...