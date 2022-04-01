Simply Put: The basics of MPC

Learn how the monetary policy has widespread implications for everybody

Priti and Arjun overhear a conversation at Mumbai airport’s waiting lounge. It got Arjun, the tech geek, clued on to basics about the RBI’s monetary policy. Here’s how:

Arjun: What’s the big deal about monetary policy? Almost every quarter news channel and newspaper cover it like the most important thing….

Priti: Firstly, this fiscal, expect it once in two months as the monetary policy committee will meet six times in FY23. But the noise around it is warranted as the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy has widespread implications – whether for businesses, policy makers or even common people like us.

Arjun: How?

Priti: Just like how printing currency notes or ensuring the depositors’ interest are important functions of the RBI, enabling and ensuring a stable growth rate for the economy is also a critical function of the RBI. This is done by the monetary policy committee or the MPC. It’s a team of six, including the RBI governor, but has a cross section of people from within the RBI and outside of it.

Arjun: How is stability ensured?

Priti: Primarily by targeting inflation. In India, four per cent is the inflation target with +/- two percentage points bandwidth. That’s a 2-6 per cent range. In February, inflation touched 6.01 per cent, a shade above the upper limit of tolerance. Like most countries, India uses CPI or consumer price index to measure inflation and not wholesale price index or WPI which was followed until 2014.

Arjun: But inflation is about cost of commodities such as power, fuel, vegetables and so on. How is it feasible for the RBI to monitor that?

Priti: These are all factors which determine the purchasing power of people and there are two ways of influencing the purchasing power – fiscal and monetary measures. The government (largely at the centre) takes care of the fiscal part. The RBI has authority over monetary measures – that is control over money supply in the economy. The most straightforward way of targeting the money supply or curbing inflation is tinkering the cost of money or the repo rate. It’s the rate at which banks borrow money from the RBI. If the objective of the RBI is to ensure greater supply of money in the hands of people, it will keep the repo rate low and vice-versa. But a low repo rate comes with inflationary risks as we are encountering today, and a high repo rate can lead to deflation or stagflation. Repo rate has been at four per cent since May 2020 to ensure cost of money doesn’t compound the difficulties that people are already encountering tiding through the pandemic.

Arjun: But the people here (at the lounge) are saying that the rates will go up.

Priti: Interest rates should balance between growth and inflation. Usually, economies with higher inflation are assumed to grow faster than the rest. But now with the geopolitical tension and steep increase in crude oil prices, the equilibrium is disrupted. So, higher inflation won’t naturally mean faster economic growth. In fact, rating agencies are downgrading India’s GDP estimates for FY23 because of inflation. As I told you earlier, whenever the RBI believes there’s a case for increasing the money supply in the hands of people, it reduced the repo rate. This makes money cheaper for consumption. But despite low interest rates, people are unable to spend as they used to before the pandemic because inflation has increased by almost 200 basis points in the last two years. So low interest rates is not doing the job it has to do in an effective way. A prolonged cheap money situation and high inflation can be a lethal combination and hence it warrants for a rate hike. There’s one more reason. Much of money supply into emerging markets (EMs) including India are dependent on the stance that western nations take, mainly the US. The US Federal Reserve, equivalent of the RBI, has decided to increase its benchmark rate by 0.25 per cent in March, effectively putting an end to its ‘zero’ rate policy. This is the first hike since 2018 and it was essential because of inflationary pressures the US is facing. In fact, inflation is becoming a global problem now.

Arjun: How does Fed impact India?

Priti: A rate hike by Fed may prompt investors in the US to increase their exposure domestically rather than in EMs because the returns locally may be higher than the outside markets. So, when money moves out of India, which already is happening, it causes an imbalance in rupee-dollar exchange rate. Weakening rupee could put more pressure on crude oil prices as we import them, thereby leading to higher inflation. So, an indirect counterbalancing measure, a rate hike is likely even in India.

Arjun: Is the economy in good shape now to absorb a rate hike?

Priti: This may exactly be the MPC’s dilemma too. On one hand, there is inflationary pressures, on the other, demand isn’t very buoyant yet despite low lending rates. So, it warrants for the low-rate regime to continue for a turnaround in demand. But without a rate hike or a medium to tighten liquidity, combating inflation could be very challenging. Technically, we are in a catch-22 situation. But a rate hike isn’t the only monetary tool for the MPC. There are various was to curb liquidity without really pinching the ultimate common man — like increasing the rate which banks earn for parking excess money with RBI (reverse repo) apart from the repo rates and conducting open market operations and so on.

Arjun: I understand the importance of monetary policy. But what is in store for me?

Priti: Remember when you took the car loan at seven per cent and your dad cribbed about coughing up 14 per cent interest about six years ago for the car loan…. all these are dependent on the MPC’s decision about the repo rate. At four per cent, this is the lowest rate India has ever seen and why cost of loans is also at the lowest; and so is the interest on deposits. If the repo rate increases, your loans could cost more, though the money deposited in banks may fetch more interest. That’s why you should follow the monetary policy. Basically, it’s a cue to plan your finances.

Arjun: Got it, so borrow (or spend) wisely when the rates are low and conserve (or deposit) money when rates are high…

Priti: Perfect!