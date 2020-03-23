Personal Finance

Taking stock of the market mayhem

Parvatha Vardhini C | Updated on March 23, 2020 Published on March 23, 2020

Stock markets across the world have fallen like ninepins in the past month, amid fears of an economic slowdown following the Covid-19 outbreak. Indian equities are no exception.

On the debt side, bond yields, which fell initially, have now inched up on worries of fiscal deficit widening on account of any booster shot for the economy

The fall in crude oil prices in this period is a positive for India, but the depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar is a pressure point.

The silver lining is that many bluechip stocks are now available at attractive valuations.

 

Published on March 23, 2020
stocks and shares
stock market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Card-less cash withdrawals: Here's what you need to know