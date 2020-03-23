Taking stock of the market mayhem

Stock markets across the world have fallen like ninepins in the past month, amid fears of an economic slowdown following the Covid-19 outbreak. Indian equities are no exception.

On the debt side, bond yields, which fell initially, have now inched up on worries of fiscal deficit widening on account of any booster shot for the economy

The fall in crude oil prices in this period is a positive for India, but the depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar is a pressure point.

The silver lining is that many bluechip stocks are now available at attractive valuations.