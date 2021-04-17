Tax query: Does inheritance attract income tax?

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
My wife has received some money being the second holder in an FD with her mother (now deceased). The FD maturity amount is to be shared with all her brothers and sisters, as per the legal heir certificate (there is no will). As of now, the bank has deleted the name of the first holder on submitting the death certificate. How does she account for these amounts? Already a portion was shared but the entire TDS isn’t being shown in her name.
HH BernardAs per the provisions of Section 56(2)(x) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (‘the Act’), a sum of money received by way of inheritance should not be considered as taxable in the hands of the recipient. Thus, money received by your wife as legal heir of her mother shall not be taxable in her hands. Her share of such receipt will be required to be considered by her as an exempt income and accordingly reported while filing her tax return for the subject year. Regarding claim of TDS, your wife will be required to claim credit of her share of proportionate TDS in her hands along with proportionate share of interest income, and the balance TDS (for siblings’ share) will be required to be passed on to respective siblings. Such bifurcation must be appropriately reported in your wife’s income-tax return form (under TDS schedule) for the financial year in which tax has been deducted.
My father-in-law (78 years) is a retired government official earning a monthly pension from Central Government. Is he eligible to invest under PMVVYor SCSS? What are the tax benefits/liabilities, if any, subject to his eligibility?
Ashim Sanyal
The primary eligibility criteria for both the schemes mentioned by you i.e. Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY) and Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), is that the individual opening the account should be 60 years of age or more. The schemes do not have any restriction on the maximum entry age or for retired central government employees. NRIs/ HUFs are not eligible for SCSS. As your father-in-law is 78 years of age and assuming he is a resident in India (pre-requisite for SCSS), he shall be eligible to invest in both the scheme.
Both schemes do not provide any tax benefits at the time of making investments. The pension received from the scheme shall also be taxable in the recipient’s hand at applicable slab rates, as ‘Income from Other Sources’.
I have invested around ₹4 lakh in some mutual fund schemes, all being regular plans with dividend options. They have deducted tax on the dividend amounts paid during financial year 2020-2021. Will the mutual funds issue Form 16A and will the details of taxes deducted and remitted to the Government be reflected in Form 26AS of the tax department? Also, can I claim refund of the tax so deducted on filing my return of income? Please clarify.
J R Ravindranath
As per section 194K of the Income-tax Act, 1961, any person, making payment of dividend from mutual funds, shall at the time of credit of such income or at the time of making payment (exceeding ₹5,000), whichever is earlier, shall deduct tax at source (TDS) at 10 per cent. The deductor is required to file the details of such TDS in quarterly withholding tax statement (Form 26Q) and TDS certificate (in Form 16A) is required to be issued by the deductor within prescribed timelines. Details of such income and corresponding TDS shall reflect in your Form 26AS for FY 2020-21. You can file an income tax return and show your dividend income as also any other income which needs to be declared. Basis your taxable income and resultant tax payable, you can claim credit for TDS on dividend and claim a refund, if any.
The writer is a practising chartered accountant. Send your queries to taxtalk@thehindu.co.in
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Of an injured baby goat, young men on motorcycles and political tensions
It’s the birthday of Muttiah Muralitharan — the man who took a staggering 800 test wickets. What better way to ...
An ode to writer and great-uncle Ved Mehta, and Ekarat, the friend who wrote and quit on his own terms
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...