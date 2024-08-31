I am 58, and my net taxable income, after deduction of Chapter VI-A, is exactly ₹5 lakh; plus, long term capital gain on sale of mutual funds is around ₹95,000 and short-term capital gain on sale of equity shares is ₹45,000.

As I came to know that capital gain is taxed separately, am I eligible to get tax rebate of ₹12,500 on my taxable income of ₹5 lakh? Thereby, my final tax liability is only on LTCG, and STCG subject to available exemptions under Capital Gain.

S. Gayathri

Based on the details provided above, I assume that you are covered under the old tax regime as you have claimed deductions under chapter VI-A.

Pursuant to the recent Budget amendment, long-term capital gains on sale of mutual funds up to ₹1.25 lakh is exempt from tax. Hence, your long-term capital gains of ₹95,000 is not taxable.

Short-term capital gain on sale of equity shares is taxable at the rate of 20 per cent if sold on or after July 23, 2024.

Accordingly, your total income is ₹545,000, consisting of other income and short-term capital gains.

As your total income is in excess of ₹5 lakh, you will not be eligible for rebate of ₹12,500 as provided in section 87A.

Your total tax liability will be ₹22,360 on account of the following:

5 per cent tax on income exceeding ₹250,000 i.e. ₹12,500 20 per cent tax on short-term capital gains of ₹45,000 i.e. ₹9,000

Tax – ₹21,500

Cess @ 4 per cent - ₹860

Total tax liability – ₹22,360

