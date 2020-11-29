Tips for buying a good health cover

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
The Covid-19 pandemic has taught people the importance of insurance . If one falls sick and is in need of hospitalisation, not having an adequate health insurance plan can impact your finances . Also, the financial setback that comes with pre-hospitalisation costs, OPD expenses, medicines, diagnostic tests, etc. can be avoided if one has a comprehensive health insurance plan. Here’s a checklist on choosing a health insurance cover:
One should choose a policy that covers not just hospitalisation, but also related medical costs, together with outpatient treatments and check-ups. Besides, check for policies that boost sum insured for every claim-free year. Also, there are policies that increase the sum insured every year even if there is a claim. These features will help you be in tune with rise in future medical treatment and hospitalisation costs.
Be sure to check exclusions, specific waiting periods, conditions for pre-existing diseases as well as other things such as number of daycare procedures included or specific benefits like maternity, depending on one’s life stage.
Different plans will have specific limits on the benefits that can be claimed. These can vary from a limit on sum insured for specific diseases or limits on amounts payable towards certain medical expenses. This is termed as sub-limit. So, an insurance plan with a sub-limit will impact one’s out of pocket expenses, as a policy holder will have to bear the expenses. Thus, it is advisable to opt for a plan with no disease-wise sub-limits.
Take note that hospital charges are linked to the type of room or the room rent you have taken. It is important to check the room rent and ICU sub-limits of various health plans before finalising on one. Generally, sub-limits in the plan makes the insurance policy look cheaper.
You may claim for an illness and, God forbid, there could be multiple unrelated illnesses or injury that require you to get hospitalised.
Restoration cover restores the sum insured any number of times under the policy (for unrelated illness/injury) to additional 100 per cent in a policy year. This is provided the existing sum insured, including cumulative bonus, is insufficient to settle a claim.
Select insurers whose claims processing service is fast and accurate.
A simplified claim filing process can help you to conveniently access digitally and on phone for expeditious cashless and reimbursement claims settlement
Check the network of hospitals under the policy that offers cashless facility and the proximity to one’s neighbourhood. In case one travels frequently, check hospital network across the country so that a policyholder can continue to get treated from his/her preferred choice of hospital.
With non-communicable diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, stroke and diabetes on the rise, it is always prudent to choose a health policy that could help cover critical illnesses. However, this comes with a price and the decision needs to be made based on its affordability.
It’s also important to look for additional benefits and riders such as cumulative bonus booster and rewards for healthy lifestyle, among several other factors.
These tips can come in handy while investing in a health insurance plan that is comprehensive and best-suited for one’s family. After all, an economical and comprehensive health insurance plan is much better than inflated medical bills.
The writer is MD & CEO ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Limited
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
The last date for tax filing is just a month away. Here’s a guide to save the stress and the last minute rush
However, there seems to be no immediate threat to the bull trend
It comes with interest rate risk; though it carries no liquidity or credit risk
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Chunks of mutton in a thin aromatic curry — the Bengali’s love affair with the Sunday lunch favourite has had ...
My new life as a Gallery Gal has been greatly enhanced by the FLEX Shuttle that conveys me to and from the ...
Perched at the tip of Mumbai, Colaba — as we know it today — has had a fascinating journey that spans three ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...