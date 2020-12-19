What tax deductions are allowed on pension income

I would like to know whether a senior citizen is eligible for the following I-T deductions from his/her pension income: i) deduction under Section 80C – ₹ 1.50 lakh ii) deduction of FD interest– ₹ 50,000 iii) deduction of NPS contribution– ₹ 50,000; total deduction– ₹ 2.50 lakh. A senior citizen having a pension of ₹7.5 lakh per annum will not be required to pay any income tax after deduction of ₹.2.5 lakh mentioned above. Can you please clarify whether the above understanding is correct or not?

Subramanian

As per the provisions of Section 80A under Chapter VIA of the Income-tax Act, while computing total income, an assessee is eligible to claim deductions under Section 80C to 80U of the Act (subject to the conditions and eligibility of the respective sections). Accordingly, you shall be eligible to claim eligible deductions under Sections 80C, 80TTB (against interest earned on deposits, up to maximum of ₹50,000) and 80CCD(1B) for NPS contribution (up to maximum of ₹ 50,000).

Further, for FY2020-21, though the minimum amount not chargeable to tax is ₹2.5 lakh, a resident individual is eligible to claim rebate under Section 87A of the I-T Act if his/her total income (after deductions) does not exceed ₹ 5 lakh. Hence, a resident individual having total income after eligible deductions up to ₹5 lakh need not pay any tax.

However, in your case, the income earned is pension income of ₹7.5 lakh. Total deductions of ₹2.5 lakh as mentioned in your query, includes a deduction of ₹50,000 which is available only on interest on deposits (Section 80TTB) and not against pension income. Hence, deduction under 80C and 80CCD(1B) shall only be eligible against the pension income subject to the fact that you have made eligible contributions / payments for various schemes for such a claim.

However, on the presumption that your pension income is received pursuant to your employment (and is not a family pension/from a pension investment plan), the same shall be taxable as ‘Salary’ income and you shall be eligible for a standard deduction of ₹ 50,000 against such pension income.

I have applied for home improvement loan from Indian Bank for painting, damp prevention masonry work, etc. I was told that I can claim deduction under Section 24 and others of the Income tax Act for interest up to ₹1.5 lakh for self-occupied property. Please advise on the amount of deduction allowed for renovation of self-occupied property of senior citizens under current tax laws

Sushovan Sen

I understand that you own and occupy the house property. As per Section 24(b) where a self-occupied property has been acquired, constructed, repaired, renewed or reconstructed with borrowed capital, the taxpayer may claim a deduction of the interest payable on such borrowed capital/loan of up to ₹30,000.

Considering the painting, damp prevention, masonry work type as repairs, renewal, you shall be eligible to claim deduction of up to ₹30,000 on account of interest payment on such loan.

Please note that for loans taken on or after April 1, 1999 for acquisition or construction of a property and where such acquisition or construction is completed within five years from the end of the financial year in which loan is taken, total amount of ₹2 lakh is allowed as deduction.

Since this is a self-occupied property, any deduction claimed would result into loss under the ‘House Property’, which shall be eligible to be set-off against any head of income in the same year. Any excess, shall be allowed to be carried forward and set off only against house property incomes for next 8 assessment years following the AY in which the loss had occurred.

