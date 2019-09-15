Your Taxes

My Five: Farshid Cooper
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
I am a super senior citizen and a Central government pensioner. During FY2018-19, I sold equity shares that were purchased 15-20 years ago. I do not know their purchase price. For the purpose of calculating the capital gains tax, can I adopt the highest market price as of January 31, 2018 as the purchase price? Kindly clarify.
NR Krishnaswami
As per the recent amendment made by the Finance Act 2018, Section 112A was introduced under the Income Tax Act. This section levies tax on long-term capital gains (LTCG) on sale of listed equity shares (in excess of ₹1 lakh) sold on or after April 1, 2019. The cost of acquisition for the purpose of calculating LTCG is calculated as per the provisions of Section 55 of the I-T Act, which provides for grandfathering of costs as of January 31, 2018. On this basis, the cost of acquisition is considered to be higher of the following two: original purchase price per unit, or the lower of the FMV (fair market value) (as defined) as of January 31, 2018, or the sale price per unit.
The original purchase price of shares is not known and it is being presumed that the purchase price of these shares 15-20 years ago must have been very low, considering the increase in prices over a period of time. You may consider the lower of the FMV as of January 31, 2018, or the sale price per unit as the cost of acquisition for the purpose of calculating LTCG. This shall also not result in any loss to the government exchequer.
The writer is a practising chartered accountant. Send your queries to [email protected]
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
Climate change is one of the defining issues of our time and one of the world’s most urgent health threats.“In ...
Increased healthcare spend and improved facilities will reduce doctor-patient friction
Integrated medicine can combine the best of different methodologies to benefit patients
The mergers will fold 10 PSBs into four. What will it mean for investors?
Last week, the Sensex and the Nifty advanced over 1 per cent, backed by buying interest
SBI (₹291.7)After trading within a range, SBI began to head north and gained throughout the week, breaking ...
Over five- and 10-year periods, the ELSS has outpaced its benchmark, the Nifty 500 TRI
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports