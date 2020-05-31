Your Taxes

It is recommended to keep the supporting documents substantiating the gift transaction, which could be useful if there are any queries from tax authorities at a later date. Further, the policy value vested upon your grandchild becoming a major could be claimed exempt under Section 10(10D), provided the single premium paid does not exceed 10 per cent of the sum assured. In other words, the sum assured should be at least 10 times the single premium paid to claim the tax exemption benefit on maturity.

As per Section 56(2)(x) of the Income Tax Act, if money exceeding ₹50,000/any movable property with a fair market value exceeding ₹50,000 is received without consideration by an individual, it would be regarded as income for the recipient and taxable under the head ‘Income from other sources’, subject to certain exceptions. One of the exceptions is when money/property is received as gift from a relative. As per the I-T Act, the definition of relative includes ‘lineal ascendant’ and ‘descendant’. Accordingly, a single- premium contribution made by you on behalf of your grandchild could constitute a ‘gift’ and not subject to tax as per Section 56(2)(x) of the I-T Act.

I am considering this policy to create a corpus for my minor grandchild, now below five years of age. The policy automatically vests in the life of the assured on the policy anniversary immediately following the child completing 18 years of age. Please advise the tax implication of the proceeds received in the hands of the policyholder — the minor-turned-major — on his/her completing 18 years of age and at any time thereafter. Does the initial premium and the proceeds constitute a gift in the hands of the minor-turned-major?

LIC has introduced, w.e.f. March 2, 2020, Nivesh Plus as a single-premium, non-participating, unit-linked, individual life insurance plan which offers insurance-cum-investment during the term of the policy. The proposer (say, parent/grandparent) can choose the amount of the single premium (not less than ₹1 lakh) with sum assured option ranging between 1.25 times and 10 times the single premium. In the case of the assured being a minor, the risk cover will commence on the assured completing eight years of age. The term of the policy is between 10 and 25 years of age and the minimum maturity age is 18 years (completed). The sum invested less premium allocation, policy administration and fund management charges will be utilised to buy units as per the fund type opted by the policyholder (or the proposer in the case of a minor), as the case may be. Units shall have a commencing NAV of ₹10 and LIC will declare the NAV on a daily basis.

Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs. Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!