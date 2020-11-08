Personal Finance

Your Taxes

Sanjiv Chaudhary | Updated on November 08, 2020 Published on November 08, 2020

I am a regular reader of BusinessLine. I would like to know: I) If a son-in-law gives a two-bedroom flat to his mother-in-law as gift, is there any tax liability on the part of the recipient; if so, how much? II) Can the gift be given to a brother-in-law, if he is an Indian with a US citizenship?

Raja

As per the provisions of Section 56 of the Income Tax Act, if any person receives any immovable property without consideration (having stamp duty value of more than ₹50,000), the stamp duty value of such property is taxable in the hands of recipient. However, if such property is received from a relative (as defined under Section 56 of the I-T Act), the same shall not be taxable in the hands of the recipient.

Mother-in-law qualifies to be ‘relative’, as defined under Section 56. Accordingly, a gift to the mother-in-law will not be taxable in her hands.

Further, as per the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA), a Person of Indian Origin (PIO) may acquire any immovable property (other than agricultural land/plantation property/farm house) in India by way of gift from a person resident in India or a NRI or a PIO (as defined under FEMA). Brother-in-law also falls under definition of relative under the I-T Act and such receipt of immovable property shall not be taxable in his hands.

The writer is a practising chartered accountant. Send your queries to taxtalk@thehindu.co.in

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 08, 2020
taxation and taxes
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.