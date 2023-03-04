Amid the volatility of benchmark indices, there have been seen deep corrections in the small cap stocks in the last one year. This has brought to focus the importance of judicious stock picking in the small cap universe. Screening of small cap stocks while applying fundamental filters may provide us with financially sound companies in the space which may prove to be potential investment opportunities. Tune in to the podcast to understand the process of screening small cap stocks.
