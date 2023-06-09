Many Indians go abroad for career opportunities. Most of them of also want to build an investment portfolio in the country either as financial investment or to build a retirement corpus to bank on when they return back to the country. Mutual funds are one amongst the preferred investment options in such instances.

Non resident Indians (NRIs) can invest in the Indian mutual funds, but the investing and KYC process is a bit different from that for the Indian residents. Tune in to the podcast to find answers to queries regarding NRI investment in Indian mutual funds.

