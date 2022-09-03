Portfolio Podcast | Key things to remember before investing in fund of funds

Asset management companies seem to be on an overdrive when it comes to launching Fund of Funds (FoFs). Eight equity oriented FoFs have been launched in past six months and the total number of offerings is about 120 today. Compared to a regular MF, FoF invests in other mutual funds for various purposes. They differ in terms of costs, taxation treatment, types and much more. Tune in to this podcast to understand these differences and find out what should be your approach towards FoF investing.