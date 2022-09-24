In many cases the holding company discount in India is quite significant and way above what has been observed in developed markets. There are instances of companies even trading at discounts as high as 85 per cent to underlying asset value. Why is the discount so high? Are these value traps or great opportunities? Listen in to find out.
Portfolio Podcast | Should you invest in holding companies?
Kumar Shankar Roy and Hari Viswanath discuss how one should analyse holdcos before investing.
Published on
Sep 24, 2022