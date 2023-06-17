During our previous podcast regarding NRI investments in Indian mutual funds, we focused on the documents required and the process that NRIs need to follow in a generic manner. However, compared to NRIs from other countries, things are quite different for US and Canada based NRIs due to few stringent regulations . Further, the taxation treatment for NRIs is a bit different from that applied on resident Indians. Tune in to the podcast to know about the same.

Listen to the earlier podcast here

Related Topics