#Nifty has resumed its uptrend. #Nifty has made a strong close last week. #nifty is all set to target 20,000 and higher levels going forward. Overall, the outlook is bullish.
#Nifty can rise to 20,200-20,400. But the price action thereafter will need a very close watch as this 20,200-20,400 is a strong long-term resistance. #NiftyBank index can rise to 46,000-46,200 and 47,000 in the short-term.
#DowJones can oscillate in a range of 34,200 and 35,200 before rising towards 36,000 eventually.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.