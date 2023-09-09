#Nifty has resumed its uptrend. #Nifty has made a strong close last week. #nifty is all set to target 20,000 and higher levels going forward. Overall, the outlook is bullish.

#Nifty can rise to 20,200-20,400. But the price action thereafter will need a very close watch as this 20,200-20,400 is a strong long-term resistance. #NiftyBank index can rise to 46,000-46,200 and 47,000 in the short-term.

#DowJones can oscillate in a range of 34,200 and 35,200 before rising towards 36,000 eventually.