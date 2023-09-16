#Nifty has risen well above 20,000 and has tested 20,200 in line with our expectations.
#NiftyBank index has also rise above 46,000 more in line with our expectations. #NiftyBank index is looking very bullish and has more room to rise from here.
However, #Nifty is coming close to a crucial resistance at 20,300-20,400. Looking at the strength in the weekly chart and with support at 19,850 we see high chances for the #Nifty to break 20,400 and rise to 20,700-20,800 or even 21,000.
In case #Nifty fails to break 20,400 and falls below 19,850, we can run into a sideways consolidation between 19,000 and 20,400 for some time.
#NiftyBank index is looking bullish. It has support at 45,750. A rise to 47,000-47,400 first and then to 48,500-48,650 over the medium-term can be seen
#DowJones is looking unclear. 34,200 to 35,100 looks likely to be the trading range. A breakout on either side of this range will give clarity on the next move. Preference is to see a bullish breakout above 35,100 and a rise to 35,500 and 36,000
