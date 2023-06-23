With salaried employees getting Form-16 from their employers, the process of filing tax returns has begun, Individuals typically find it difficult to file taxes on their own and have traditionally been filing their ITR with chartered accountants. However, nowadays, there are a lot of online platforms which provide them convenience in filing income tax returns.
Tune in to the podcast to understand the offerings of these platforms and the costs associated.
