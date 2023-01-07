Bank deposits have an advantage over NBFC deposits to the extent they are covered by DICGC insurance up to Rs 5 lacs of deposits. Thus if one is considering NBFCs, given the investment risk being higher as compared to banks, the interest rates must be attractive, and also the NBFC must be financially sound. In our bl.portfolio edition dated Dec 11, we recommended attractive fixed deposit options for investors to consider in small finance banks. In this follow-up podcast on good options in the fixed-income segment, we identify 4 options you can consider in the NBFC space. We also recommend listeners check out our detailed article on this in this week’s print edition/website, for more details.

Parv Shah and Vishal Balabhadruni discuss safer options amongst NBFCs that you can consider in today’s context.

Listen in!