hamburger

Portfolio Media

Portfolio podcast | Are mid cap private banks out of the woods?

Hamsini Karthik |Hari Viswanath |V Nivedita | Updated on: Jul 30, 2022

Hamsini Karthik and Hari Viswanath discuss whether mid cap private banks are on a path to recovery and where there may be investing opportunities

In March 2020, when YES Bank went belly up and the pandemic hit the system, it accentuated the pain in banking space, especially for the mid-cap banks. Some of the private banks that were earlier market darlings till FY19 had their vulnerabilities exposed as asset quality issues came to light. What has happened in recent times? Have the companies recovered and are there investing opportunities? Listen in to find out.

RBI and other central banks
private banks
banking
Published on Jul 30, 2022

SHARE

More Audio

You May Also Like

Recommended for you