In March 2020, when YES Bank went belly up and the pandemic hit the system, it accentuated the pain in banking space, especially for the mid-cap banks. Some of the private banks that were earlier market darlings till FY19 had their vulnerabilities exposed as asset quality issues came to light. What has happened in recent times? Have the companies recovered and are there investing opportunities? Listen in to find out.
Portfolio podcast | Are mid cap private banks out of the woods?
Hamsini Karthik and Hari Viswanath discuss whether mid cap private banks are on a path to recovery and where there may be investing opportunities
Published on
Jul 30, 2022