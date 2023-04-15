Be it a child’s education or marriage, every parent dreams of creating a corpus to fulfill such goals. While options such as Public Provident Fund, Fixed Deposits and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana are popular for such needs, mutual funds too offer children’s funds, which are marketed as a good product fit for such purposes.
Children’s funds, along with retirement funds, are sub-categories of solution-oriented schemes. The children’s funds category has total assets under management (AUM) of about Rs 14,244 crore spread across 10 funds.
Tune in to the podcast to understand the features of children‘s funds, the process of investing, and a few other key aspects.
Read the full story here
