Following the high inflation in input materials in Q1, companies passed on the costs increases , resulting in slower revenue growth in Q2. Lack of operating leverage impacted profitability as well. But as a silver lining, margin decline seems to have taken a breather. Interest costs and debt are not hot topics right now, but will be a monitorable going forward, as market interest rates rise. What’s in store on the earnings front for investors ? Listen on.

