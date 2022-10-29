Stock markets around the world have turned volatile this year as higher interest rates dampened bullish sentiment toward riskier assets. But, Indian equities have swum against the tide as India appears to be relatively well-placed, like a proverbial steady ship in turbulent seas. This is on account of stronger macro fundamentals compared to many peers and robust economic growth prospects.

Investors today have an opportunity to dig their heels deep and increase exposure to attract investment themes such as manufacturing, infrastructure, financial services, and transportation/logistics.

Tune in to know about the best-in-class equity thematic mutual fund offerings available so that you can ride these investment themes, which are expected to hold good as multi-year opportunities.