Portfolio Podcast | Key things to keep in mind while investing in NFOs

Mutual funds are a popular way of investing. There are a little over 1,100 open-ended funds if you take into account debt, equity, hybrid, solution-oriented schemes. After a lull, fund houses have gone on an overdrive in terms of launching NFOs. More than three dozen new funds have been launched in just a few weeks. For instance, Franklin MF launched a balanced advantage fund after their debt fund crisis. Fund houses such as Navi, Mirae, White Oak, Tata, IDFC, Sundaram, ICICI Pru, Motilal Oswal, etc. have brought in their new equity schemes. Amid all the excitement, it is important for investors to take a step back and consider important things before they jump onto the NFO bandwagon.

Listen in to understand how a particular NFO is different, the importance of an NFO to your personal financial roadmap, why should you understand the investment strategy, and map the previously-launched NFO performance etc.