After a robust 2021, the calendar year 2022 has been a volatile one. But even as the inflation/rates debate continued to cloud the horizon for global markets, Indian equity benchmarks, powered by stronger domestic fundamentals, have outperformed most developed and emerging markets.

What lies in store for 2023? To find out, our team reached out to Neelesh Surana, CIO, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India); Samir Arora, founder and fund manager, Helios Capital; Kenneth Andrade, Founder & CIO, Old Bridge Capital, and Sunil Koul, Asia Pacific Equity Strategist, Goldman Sachs.

Tune in to this podcast to know about the specific sectors that, according to these experts, look most promising for 2023.