Portfolio Podcast | Why India-focussed pharma stocks are a safer bet

US generics revenues generated 0.3 per cent CAGR in FY17-22 compared to 11 per cent CAGR in India and emerging markets. As a result, Nifty Pharma index returned 3.3 per cent CAGR in the period underperforming Nifty-50 index by close to 800 bps. The discussion centres on if the factors contributing to muted US growth are permanent and how should investors approach pharma stocks in this context. In this episode of Portfolio Podcast, Sai Prabhakar and Parv Shah discuss why you should consider investing in Indian generics. Listen in!