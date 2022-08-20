hamburger

Watch Nifty | Prediction for the week 22nd to 26th Aug’22 by BL GURU

Gurumurthy K |Darshan Sanghvi | Updated on: Aug 20, 2022

Nifty has turned down as expected.

Nifty has turned down as expected. Does this signal that the Nifty has topped out? Can Nifty reverse higher again or will it fall further from here? Where can the find support again?

BL Portfolio: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/portfolio/

Write to the following email ids for any queries on

1) Futures & Options (F&O) : derivatives@thehindu.co.in

2) Technical outlook on the specific stocks: techtrail@thehindu.co.in

3) Mutual Funds: mf@thehindu.co.in

4) Investments, Personal finance: blportfolio@thehindu.co.in

Nifty
stock market
