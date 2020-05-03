Portfolio

Price woes for rubber

Bavadharini KS | Updated on May 03, 2020 Published on May 03, 2020

The spread of the Covid-19 pandemic globally has battered rubber prices, which had been already hit hard by the slowdown in the automobile industry. The nationwide lockdown has compounded the misery of the industry. The overall economic slowdown could dent rubber consumption and put further pressure on the prices.

Overall automobile domestic sales

India rubber prices

 

International rubber prices

Published on May 03, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Weekly trading guide: ITC stays above a crucial base