Readers say

This is regarding the column ‘Your Fund Portfolio’ published on July 20, 2020. (I feel) it’s best to invest in stocks on your own to an extent of 50-60 per cent of the total capital available. If you invest in quality stocks, it will, for sure, work out in the long term. Never buy junk and badly managed companies. Funds are hobbled by regulations. Also, when mutual funds start giving sub 10 per cent returns, then it is a sign of not-so-good investments made by the fund managers. In my liquid fund investments from last year, my rate of return is <3 per cent. Could have earned better on FDs instead of that.

-Rising Phoenix

-We appreciate that investing in quality stocks will work for the long term. But not all investors are well-informed and they might lose their capital if the bets go wrong. Mutual funds diversify risk. Regulations do apply to all financial products in the interest of the investor. MF investments are subject to market risk. The sub-par returns on your liquid funds are only notional and not real as long as you don’t redeem them. For planned goals, it’s better to cash out one-two years in advance when the going is good.

I am holding 25 shares in Hindustan Composites Ltd. In the share certificate, my name is shown as Balakrishnan K Sekara. My actual name is KC Balakrishnan, (Kaniyur Chandrasekara Balakrishnan). When I contacted the registrar and transfer agents (RTA), my request was turned down, and I was asked to produce the amended gazette notification. I am an octogenarian. My name is mentioned as Balakrishnan in Aadhar card and Voter ID. Please guide me whether the RTA can oblige me and issue new physical share certificates in the name of KC Balakrishnan or simply Balakrishnan, so I can get the demat done and sell it.

- KC Balakrishnan

-As we understand, since the mismatch is quite significant, you will first be required to change the name on the share certificate (through the RTA) and then get it dematerialised. Ankit Agarwal, MD of Alankit (a company which provides the services of an RTA), suggests that in such cases, the investor is required to publish the name change in a gazette notification. That apart, the following documents need to be submitted to process your request to the RTA:

1. Request letter mentioning the reason for the name change.

2. Gazette notification for such change of name.

3. Self-attested copy of PAN Card duly notarised.

4. Self-attested copy address proof duly notarised. (E.g. Aadhar/Voter ID/driving licence/bank statement, etc.)

Readers can share their views in the comments section in our website (https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/portfolio/). You can also send your feedback and suggestions to blportfolio@thehindu.co.in, or reach out through our twitter handle @Blportfolio.