The ongoing infrastructure push has brought construction companies in the limelight. Road infrastructure companies in Q1 of FY24 are expected to do well on YoY basis on both revenue and profit fronts. Here are 4 charts that tell you the story

Companies are expected to see EBITDA growth YoY.

IRB Infra Developers are expected to report growth in EBITDA margings on both YoY and QoQ basis

Valuations of the companies are coming down and are expected to offer better risk-reward

