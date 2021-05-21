SGX Nifty signals to Nifty to gain about 85 points

The last day of the week may see bulls coming back to the markets after a couple of days profit taking. Indian markets are likely to open positive. Thanks to strong global cues from the US and Asia-Pacific markets, Nifty may shoot back up to 15,000 level again.

The SGX Nifty is currently ruling at 15021 (8 am IST) on the Singapore Stock Exchange, as against the Nifty futures Thursday’s closing value of 14,933.25. The Nifty 50 index closed at 14,906.25

A day after a sharp fall, the US benchmarks on Thursday closed in the green. The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained the most by surging 1.77 per cent while the S&P 500 edged up over one per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average by 0.55 per cent.

Among the Asia-Pacific markets, Taiwan has recorded the biggest gainer by 1.8 per cent. Others such as Japan and Korea eke out marginal gain on early Friday while Australian and the Philippines are down mildly.

According to analysts, the domestic markets are likely to move in tandem with global markets, as positive Covid cases are showing moderation in many States.

According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, market witnessed selling due to lack of further domestic cues and a weak global market. “The US Fed minutes signalled a plausible slowdown in bond buying ‘at some point’, a shift in policy in the future, which will have an implication on emerging markets.”

Stocks to watch

Mindtree, a leading digital transformation and technology services company, has announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire the NxT Digital Business, the cloud based IoT and AI platform for Industry 4.0 of L&T Group. The NxT Digital Business, was founded as a startup with broad digital capabilities within L&T.

Persistent Systems has entered into an agreement dated May 20 with Sureline Systems Inc and its subsidiary Sureline Systems India Private Limited for acquisition of selected contracts, IP, employees and assets used in the business from Sureline Systems. The acquisition bolsters its cloud advisory services, cloud migration and modernisation offerings and multi-cloud managed services. The maximum purchase consideration payable for the acquisition of the assets is $2.5 millionn, subject to customary adjustment of working capital.

Texmo Pipes and Products Ltd has received today orders from multiple contractors of HDPE pipes worth ₹48.40 crores. The execution period of the aforesaid order is 3 months.

Dalmia Power Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited has sold 1.34 crore shares (4.473 per cent shareholding) of IEX in the open market on Thursday at a consideration of ₹487.55 crore. Post the disposal, the balance shareholding of the company (directly or indirectly) in IEX is 4.65 crore shares (15.525 per cent shareholding).

Results Calendar:

Aarti Surfactants, AF Enterprises, Anmol India, Anuh Pharma, Birlasoft, Bhilwara Technical Textiles, CCL Products (India), Ceinsys Tech, Celebrity Fashions, Chemfab Alkalis, Container Corporation of India, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Dr Lal PathLabs, DCW, Dhanuka Agritech, Dharamsi Morarji Chemical, Elgi Equipments, Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition, Esab India, Godrej Industries, Goyal Associates, GRP, Gujarat Lease Financing, Hindalco Industries, Hitech Corporation, Integrated Capital Services, Indian Terrain Fashions, JSW Steel, Kemp & Company, Kome-On Communication, Kabra Extrusiontechnik, Mayukh Dealtrade, Megri Soft, Metalyst Forgings, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries, Morarka Finance, Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals, Rishiroop, Rane (Madras), State Bank of India, Shree Cement, South Indian Bank, Seacoast Shipping Services, Shoppers Stop, Super Sales India, Suraj Industries, TCI Industries, United Spirits, and Xelpmoc Design and Tech will release their quarterly earning numbers on Friday (May 21).