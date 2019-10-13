Bandu's blockbusters

My Five: SR Jindal
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided he’d had enough. It was time for him to turn ‘smart’. His dead granny's voice rang in his ears — “Read the papers, Bandya, they tell you all.” So, off went Bandu to the stash of newspapers on his father’s desk. As luck would have it, the ﬁrst paper Bandu got his hands on was BusinessLine. The stock recos, in particular, had him in thrall. Soon Bandu metamorphosed into an ace investor and trader.
These days, Bandu picks five stocks each Sunday, which he believes will be blockbusters over the next week.
Rail Vikas Nigam
Whirlpool
Jindal Stainless (Hisar)
Mahindra Logistics
Time Technoplast
Here's your chance to match step with Bandu. Guess the stock that will give the best return by next Friday (BSE prices). By Wednesday noon, mail us your pick and its expected price rise to [email protected] with your name, mobile number and address. One lucky winner will get a prize of ₹2,000.
Last week’s prize winner: Hussain Reddy
Last week’s winning stock: Vodafone Idea
Closing price (October 4): ₹5.04
Closing price (October 11): ₹6.00
Return: 19.05%
