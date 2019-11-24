Bandu’s blockbusters

My five: Rohan Kumar
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided he’d had enough. It was time for him to turn ‘smart’. His dead granny's voice rang in his ears — “Read the papers, Bandya, they tell you all.” So, off went Bandu to the stash of newspapers on his father’s desk. As luck would have it, the ﬁrst paper Bandu got his hands on was BusinessLine. The stock recos, in particular, had him in thrall. Soon Bandu metamorphosed into an ace investor and trader.
These days, Bandu picks five stocks each Sunday, which he believes will be blockbusters over the next week.
Akzo Nobel India
IFB Industries
Jain Irrigation Systems
FDC
IDBI Bank
Here's your chance to match step with Bandu. Guess the stock that will give the best return by next Friday (BSE prices). By Wednesday noon, mail us your pick and its expected price rise to [email protected] with your name, mobile number and address. One lucky winner will get a prize of ₹2,000.
Last week’s prize winner: Chandrakant Rajyaguru
Last week’s winning stock: eClerx Services
Closing price (November 15): ₹435.40
Closing price (November 22): ₹502.55
Return: 15.42%
