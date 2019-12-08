Bandu’s blockbusters

Capsules
Presence of nitrosaminesDiabetes drugs on FDA watchThe United States Food and Drug Administration has been ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided he’d had enough. It was time for him to turn ‘smart’. His dead granny's voice rang in his ears — “Read the papers, Bandya, they tell you all.” So, off went Bandu to the stash of newspapers on his father’s desk. As luck would have it, the ﬁrst paper Bandu got his hands on was BusinessLine. The stock recos, in particular, had him in thrall. Soon Bandu metamorphosed into an ace investor and trader.
These days, Bandu picks five stocks each Sunday, which he believes will be blockbusters over the next week.
Inox Wind
Galaxy Surfactants
Corporation Bank
Kansai Nerolac Paints
Cyient
Here's your chance to match step with Bandu. Guess the stock that will give the best return by next Friday (BSE prices). By Wednesday noon, mail us your pick and its expected price rise to bandublockbuster@gmail.com with your name, mobile number and address. One lucky winner will get a prize of ₹2,000.
Last week’s prize winner: Dipak Banerjee
Last week’s winning stock: GE Power India
Closing price (November 29): ₹695.90
Closing price (December 6): ₹726.55
Return: 4.4 %
Presence of nitrosaminesDiabetes drugs on FDA watchThe United States Food and Drug Administration has been ...
Safeguarding human health from climate change impacts is more urgent than ever, yet most countries are not ...
Mansukh MandaviyaUnion Minister of State for Shipping(Independent Charge); and Chemicals & Fertilisers ...
Both past research and new evidence point to the ill effects on populations
A safe bet for conservative investors, it is the cheapest among exchange-traded funds
Both the Nifty and the Sensex have begun to decline; investors should tread with caution
Tax rates governing the instruments can be quite diverse at all the three stages — at the time of investment, ...
For investors in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the September quarter results were a bit of a dampener.
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...