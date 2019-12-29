Bandu’s blockbusters

Huawei GT 2: The fitness smartwatch with long battery life
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided he’d had enough. It was time for him to turn ‘smart’. His dead granny’s voice rang in his ears — “Read the papers, Bandya, they tell you all.” So, off went Bandu to the stash of newspapers on his father’s desk. As luck would have it, the ﬁrst paper Bandu got his hands on was BusinessLine. The stock recos, in particular, had him in thrall. Soon Bandu metamorphosed into an ace investor and trader.
These days, Bandu picks five stocks each Sunday, which he believes will be blockbusters over the next week.
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
KPR Mill
Tasty Bite Eatables
Blue Dart Express
Maharashtra Scooters
Here’s your chance to match step with Bandu. Guess the stock that will give the best return by next Friday (BSE prices). By Wednesday noon, mail us your pick and its expected price rise to bandublockbuster@gmail.com with your name, mobile number and address. One lucky winner will get a prize of ₹2,000.
Last week’s prize winner: T Senthil Kumar
Last week’s winning stock: Radico Khaitan
Closing price (December 20): ₹298.70
Closing price (December 27): ₹312.50
Return: 4.62%
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
