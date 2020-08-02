Stock Fundamentals

Reality Check

Bharti Airtel’s Q1 loss widens; revenue growth healthy

Bavadharini KS | Updated on August 02, 2020 Published on August 02, 2020

Bharti Airtel reported a loss of ₹15,191.2 crore in the June quarter. The widening of losses was due to exceptional items of ₹11,745.7 crore, which includes incremental provision and interest on licence fee and spectrum usage charges and net charge pertaining to re-assessment of levies.

It, however, registered a healthy revenue growth of 15 per cent y-o-y at ₹23,939 crore (1 per cent q-o-q) driven by tariff hikes taken in December last year.

Its operating margin expanded largely on account of tariff hikes and cost control measures.

Also, with the Covid-19 outbreak, there’s increased demand for telecommunication and internet services. The company’s data usage increased to 39 per cent y-o-y in the recent June quarter (11 per cent q-o-q).

Content partnership with platforms such as Netflix and Hotstar, too, helped.

However debt (at ₹1,16,541 crore) remains a cause for concern.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 02, 2020
Bharti Airtel Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Bandu’s Blockbusters