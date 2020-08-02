Bharti Airtel’s Q1 loss widens; revenue growth healthy

World Hepatitis Day and Amitabh Bachchan
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
Bharti Airtel reported a loss of ₹15,191.2 crore in the June quarter. The widening of losses was due to exceptional items of ₹11,745.7 crore, which includes incremental provision and interest on licence fee and spectrum usage charges and net charge pertaining to re-assessment of levies.
It, however, registered a healthy revenue growth of 15 per cent y-o-y at ₹23,939 crore (1 per cent q-o-q) driven by tariff hikes taken in December last year.
Its operating margin expanded largely on account of tariff hikes and cost control measures.
Also, with the Covid-19 outbreak, there’s increased demand for telecommunication and internet services. The company’s data usage increased to 39 per cent y-o-y in the recent June quarter (11 per cent q-o-q).
Content partnership with platforms such as Netflix and Hotstar, too, helped.
However debt (at ₹1,16,541 crore) remains a cause for concern.
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
With the outbreak of the corona pandemic, immune boosting has become a popular concept.Recently, a 35-year-old ...
Economic crisis, food production challenges and mental health issues now come to the fore
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
The pandemic-fuelled uncertainty has pushed Indian IT services companies into a period of uncertain revenue ...
The June quarter was a mixed bag for the leading private life insurers. Here’s an analysis of Q1 numbers to ...
The fund has outperformed the category over one-, three- and five-year time-frames
Sensex, Nifty 50 test crucial barriers and slump; investors need to stay watchful
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...