Chart Focus: Buy Ashok Leyland (₹132.8)

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Investors with a medium-term perspective can buy the stock of Ashok Leyland at current levels. In March 2020, the stock registered a multi-year low at ₹33 and bottomed out. Since then, it has been in an uptrend It had conclusively breached the psychological resistance at ₹100 in early January this year and continued to go up. But the stock met with a resistance at ₹139 in early February and started to move sideways. Although, it has formed a symmetrical triangle - a bullish continuation pattern. On Friday, the stock jumped 6 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume, confirming the pattern. It trades well above the 21- and 50-day moving averages. Also, the daily and the weekly relative strength index (RSI) have entered the bullish zone. Thus, it has potential to reach the price targets of ₹147 and ₹155 over the medium term with a pause at around ₹150. So, traders can buy with stop-loss at ₹120.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Based on reported EPS of ₹8.7 in FY21, the valuation is at 54 times earnings, at the higher end of IPO price
Funds managed by UTI, SBI and Nippon offer time-tested performance
In a bull market frenzy higher the IPO subscription, lower the chances of your allotment
The ingredient that has hung out with the mighty stegosaurus, peered at lunar craters, and played a starring ...
On this day in 2003, English author Daniel Defoe was placed in a pillory for libel after publishing a ...
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
Ambrose Kooliyath’s permaculture farm on the banks of the Nila River thrives on local resources
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...