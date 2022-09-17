Coal India – Accumulate

Investors with a long term perspective can accumulate the stock of Coal India.

The PSU Maharatna company and its subsidiaries account for 80 per cent of India’s overall coal production.

The stock has shot up by around 50 per cent since the start of 2022 on the back of strong production levels and high auction premium.

However, post this run up also its prospects look good for the long term.

The stock trades at an attractive P/E of around 6.2 times and provides investors with a dividend yield of about 7 per cent at current market price. Its balance sheet is strong and it remains cash flow positive even after providing for capex and diversification initiatives.