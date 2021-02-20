Stock Fundamentals

Eris Lifesciences — set for healthy growth

Maulik Madhu BL Research Bureau | Updated on February 20, 2021 Published on February 20, 2021

Pharmaceutical companies focussed on treatment of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular ailments, neurology and respiratory issues are tapping into a growing market, driven by the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases.

Eris Lifesciences, an India-focussed branded generics pharma company, is a fast-growing player in this segment.

At around ₹564, the stock of Eris Lifesciences is reasonably valued and trades at 24.3 times its trailing twelve-month (TTM) earnings for the year ended December 2020. This is below its three-year average TTM price-to-earnings multiple of 27.4 times. Many other Indian generic companies are trading at a TTM P/E multiple of 22 to 37 times. Investors can buy the stock.

Revenue from operations grew at 13 per cent (year-on-year) for the nine-months ended December 2020, to ₹934 crore. and net profit grew 19.4 per cent to ₹287 crore. It also has no debt on its books and has been generating positive cash flow from operations.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd
