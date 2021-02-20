Eris Lifesciences — set for healthy growth

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Pharmaceutical companies focussed on treatment of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular ailments, neurology and respiratory issues are tapping into a growing market, driven by the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases.
Eris Lifesciences, an India-focussed branded generics pharma company, is a fast-growing player in this segment.
At around ₹564, the stock of Eris Lifesciences is reasonably valued and trades at 24.3 times its trailing twelve-month (TTM) earnings for the year ended December 2020. This is below its three-year average TTM price-to-earnings multiple of 27.4 times. Many other Indian generic companies are trading at a TTM P/E multiple of 22 to 37 times. Investors can buy the stock.
Revenue from operations grew at 13 per cent (year-on-year) for the nine-months ended December 2020, to ₹934 crore. and net profit grew 19.4 per cent to ₹287 crore. It also has no debt on its books and has been generating positive cash flow from operations.
