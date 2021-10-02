Stock Fundamentals

Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd: Buy

Gurumurthy K BL Research Bureau | Updated on October 02, 2021

 

The outlook for the stock of Kolte-Patil Developers is bullish.

There is an inverted head and shoulder bullish pattern visible on the chart with a neckline support at ₹282. Intermediate pull-back to ₹282 cannot be ruled out. Intermediate resistance is at ₹378. A break above it can take the stock up to ₹405 and ₹460. From a long-term perspective, the stock has the potential to target ₹600-₹650 on the upside. A break above ₹460 can trigger this rally.

Investors with a medium- to long-term perspective can buy the stock at current levels. Accumulate more on dips at ₹290-₹285 first and then at ₹240 again in case if a steeper fall beyond ₹282 happens. But that probability is low. Keep the stop-loss at ₹210 and book profits at ₹640. Trail the stop-loss to ₹420 as soon as the stock breaks above ₹460. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹455 as soon as the stock touches ₹505.

 

Published on October 02, 2021

technical analysis
Kolte Patil Developers Ltd
