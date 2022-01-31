Sun Pharma Q3FY22 review: India and US formulations continue strong growth

Sun Pharma reported revenue of Rs 9,863 crore in Q3-FY22 which is a 11 per cent YoY growth and 2.4 per cent beat on analyst expectations (Bloomberg consensus). EBITDA margins continue to meet expectations, at 26.2 per cent, but with lower R&D expenses and in-line gross margins.

India and US accounted for 32 per cent and 30 per cent of quarter revenues, while emerging markets and Rest of the world markets accounted for 18 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively and geographic agnostic API sales accounting for 5 per cent.

Strong growth in Indian segment continued, aided by a higher-than-normal launch rate (25-26 launches per quarter) and increased field staff. This is reflected in 15 per cent YoY growth in the quarter and 26 per cent YoY growth for 9MFY22. Covid contribution shrunk to 2 per cent in earlier quarter itself.

US formulation, excluding Taro, continued to reflect the ramp up of speciality products Ilumya, Cequa and most recently Winlevi. The segment reported 10.3 per cent YoY growth in the quarter, which also includes generic formulations which continue to face price erosion. Ilumya growth may have contributed to emerging market sales (17 per cent YoY growth) with contributions from Japan, Canada, Europe and Australia included in the segment.

In an environment of rising input prices, Sun Pharma appears to have a better handle on price pass through as the gross margins at 73.1 per cent were in line with expectations. Even so, given that high margin businesses of India and specialty sales delivered strong growth, that gross margins did not beat expectations could be viewed as a slight disappointment. R&D expense is now at 5.3 per cent of sales (against 6.5-7 per cent earlier) which may imply a pandemic impact on ongoing clinical trials. This clouds EBITDA margin expectations when R&D investments resume.

Overall, the results indicate a strong revenue momentum. Going forward, investors can track margin trajectory. Investors can continue to hold the stock in line with our recommendation given earlier this month.